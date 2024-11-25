Ayushmann Khurrana and Birla Brainiacs unveils hybrid schooling campaign

Hola Media Group has launched a campaign for Birla Brainiacs featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. The campaign focuses on hybrid schooling, combining online and physical education to enhance academics and upskilling for students.

Birla Brainiacs' campaign, titled ‘Education Meets Innovation,’ encourages students to go beyond textbooks and adopt a holistic approach to learning. It focuses on academic excellence and equips students with real-world skills to succeed in a competitive global environment.

Hola Media Group handled the conceptualisation and execution of the campaign, overseeing strategic planning and integrated marketing to reach both students and parents.

Speaking about this, Dushyant Mehta, founder of Hola Media Group, remarked on the collaboration, saying, "At Hola Media Group, we believe that education must evolve to meet future demands. Our campaign for Birla Brainiacs reflects this vision by seamlessly integrating academic learning with life-enhancing skills. We want students to know that their only competition is with themselves and that true success lies in personal growth."

Further, Nirvaan Birla, founder of Birla Brainiacs, said, "Our hybrid schooling model reflects our belief that education needs to be both comprehensive and adaptive. By combining online and offline learning, we empower students to excel in academics and life skills. This campaign with Hola Media Group is crucial in showcasing how learning can be reimagined to prepare the next generation for a brighter future."

Mudassar Nazar, CEO of Birla Brainiacs, added, "We’re excited to launch this campaign that emphasizes academic achievement and the importance of upskilling. It’s about building confidence and resilience in students. This initiative will help shape a more skilled, adaptable, and innovative future workforce."

Renowned filmmaker and executive producer Ashmith Kunder, who played a key role in developing the campaign’s visual narrative, said, "I wanted to create something that shows the students that they are capable of much more than they realize. It’s about believing in yourself, pushing boundaries, and redefining what success looks like. The visuals we’ve crafted aim to inspire that journey of self-discovery and growth."