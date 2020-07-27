Ayushmann Khurrana breaks Rakhi stereotype in spot for The Man Company

In the one minute long film released as a part of the brand's #RakhiForSisters campaign, Khurranna is seen tying a rakhi on his sister’s wrist.
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and men’s grooming brand The Man Company have released a new digital film for Rakshabandhan that urges people to celebrate the tradition of tying a rakhi with a new perspective. The film depicts different yet heartwarming take on brother-sister relationship and is part of #RakhiForSisters, a new digital campaign from The Man Company.
The film opens with Khurrana’s elder sister waking up to note from him on the day of Rakshabandhan. He reminds her of all the times she has protected her brother, from dad’s anger after breaking a vase, from bullies in school and even after suffering a heartbreak. Khurrana then walks in and declares that he should in fact tie a rakhi on his sister’s arm for protecting him always. In return, he receives The Man Company men’s grooming kit as his Rakshabandhan gift.
Khurrana is the brand ambassador for The Man Company and is also an investor in the company. As an actor and a public figure, he is well-known for shaking up societal conventions and portraying unorthodox roles.
“The #RakhiForSisters campaign is our attempt to acknowledge the protecting roles that doting sisters invariably play for their brothers. It is also our effort to convey that it is ok to relook at certain traditions and bring them in sync with the modern reality of gender equality. We at The Man Company take pride in contributing meaningfully to the broader conversations on evolving gender roles and the evolving understanding of positive masculinity,” says Hitesh Dhingra, founder and CEO, The Man Company.
The #RakhiForSisters campaign has gone live on social media handles of both Ayushmann Khurrana, and The Man Company.
Film credits:
Written by: Aritra Chaudhuri
Production House: What Works
Producer: Imran Shamsi and Akshit Chobisa
Director: Amar Kaushik
Creative Director and Editor: Vibhav Ameta