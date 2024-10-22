Ayushmann Khurrana brings festive joy to Nexus Select Malls' Diwali ad

Nexus Select Malls has launched Asli Happyness Wali Diwali campaign, starring brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana, that celebrates the joy of in-person Diwali experiences. It encourages customers to skip home deliveries and enjoy the full festive spirit at the mall.

Advertisment

The campaign features two festive DVCs starring Ayushmann Khurrana, capturing relatable and humorous moments of Diwali shopping and dining at the mall. In one film, Ayushmann collects Chhole Bhature after a day of shopping, emphasising the joy of enjoying fresh festive meals together. In the other, he cutely reacts with admiration as his partner tries on multiple Diwali outfits. Both films highlight the unique, enjoyable experiences that customers can only find at Nexus Select Malls during the festive season.

“Our ‘Asli Happyness Wali Diwali’ campaign with Ayushmann Khurrana is designed to bring alive the unmatched joy of celebrating Diwali at our malls with loved ones by exploring the vibrant shopping and dining options, and creating lasting memories. Through reliving these fun and relatable stories, we hope to connect with our customers and encourage them to make Nexus Select Malls their go-to festive shopping destination,” said Nishank Joshi, CMO, Nexus Select Malls.

Brand Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana speaking about the campaign said, “Diwali is all about celebrating happiness with your loved ones and with Nexus Select Malls’ ‘Asli Happyness Wali Diwali’ – you can enjoy the best of this festive season. From lip smacking meals to shopping for your festive needs, Nexus Malls has got it all to make it the perfect family time this Diwali. For me, Diwali is all about family – so I hope you have a great time shopping with your family at Nexus Malls during their 'Asli Happyness Wali Diwali' campaign, just like I had shooting this!”

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the Diwali campaign leverages Ayushmann’s charm and humour to convey the joy of celebrating Diwali at Nexus Select Malls.



Team Credit-

Nexus Select Malls Team

Ogilvy Team

Production House: Nirvana Films

Director: Rajiv Rao

Photographer: Kunal Gupta