Ayushmann Khurrana dresses up as The Professor while Netflix's promotions for Money Heist reaches greater heights

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 releases on 3 December 2021.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has donned many costumes for his movie roles. His latest avatar can break the internet because he dressed up as the professor. Not just any professor but The Professor from Netflix’s Money Heist.
The video streamer’s latest marketing push before the series releases its final season’s part two on 3 December 2021 is an epoch. There is also a contest to see who is the biggest fan of the show.
When season 5 was to drop, Netflix created a fan anthem with Nucleya featuring stars from across India’s film industries: Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, Vikrant Massey, and Shruti Haasan.
Also, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam met the cast of the show.
