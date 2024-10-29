Brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana invests in Birla Brainiacs

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has made a strategic investment in Techybrid ThinkTank and has officially taken on the role of brand ambassador for its hybrid homeschooling platform, Birla Brainiacs. Founded by Nirvaan Birla, Birla Brainiacs aims to reshape education in India by combining online and offline learning to meet the needs of students and parents.

Birla Brainiacs partners with Ayushmann Khurrana to meet the growing demand for personalised and flexible educational solutions. The program offers a comprehensive curriculum that includes core academic subjects and various upskilling courses like Financial Literacy, Coding, Music, and Communicative English.

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Holistic growth is extremely crucial for a child’s overall development and I am glad to be a part of this movement that provides a comprehensive curriculum along with upskilling courses for children. In today’s fast paced world, children need more than just traditional education and with courses that Birla Brainiacs provides, it will help empower children and prepare them better for the future. Together, we all can be instrumental and revolutionise education for the new generation of children with platforms such as Birla Brainiacs, ultimately opening their doors for a brighter future.”

Talking about the collaboration with Ayushmann Khurana, Nirvaan Birla, founder and managing director of Birla Brainiacs said, “Ayushmann’s passion for innovation and deep belief in the importance of holistic education perfectly align with our mission. As an investor, Ayushmann brings not only his celebrity influence but also a commitment to advancing educational reform in India. His investment will enhance the platform’s capabilities and expand its reach, ensuring that Birla Brainiacs can deliver high-quality, personalised educational experiences to a wider audience. This support will significantly strengthen our capacity to provide students with a flexible, future-ready learning platform.”

Muddassar Nazar, CEO of Birla Brainiacs added, “With Ayushmann on board, we are more motivated than ever to empower students and families. His partnership amplifies our commitment to shaping the leaders of tomorrow through a hybrid homeschooling model that not only prioritises academic excellence but also offers access to vital upskilling courses.”