Ayushmann Khurrana partners with WAI WAI India as Brand Ambassador

Varun Chaudhary, managing director of CG Foods & CG Corp Global India, states, “Collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana was my top priority, and I am delighted that we have joined forces in such a short time. This partnership comes at a critical moment when my vision for the brand includes not only exponential growth in sales but also the establishment of deep connections with WAI WAI fans across the country. India is an important market for us , and I am dedicated to ensuring that WAI WAI attains a leadership position with its roots deeply entrenched in India.”