Ayushmann Khurrana partners with WAI WAI India as Brand Ambassador

The brand plans to release a new line of 2X Spicy noodles called 'Dynamite.'
CG Corp Global’s FMCG vertical CG Foods, the owner of the renowned noodle brand WAI WAI has announces its partnership with Ayushmann Khurrana as its new brand ambassador. Under the theme and tagline “WAI WAI Wala Taste”, this collaboration aims to celebrate the distinctive flavor, taste, and seasoning that has endeared WAI WAI to its enthusiasts.
Commenting on the collaboration, Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared, “It’s an absolute pleasure to be associated with a youth-facing brand like Wai Wai. What sets it apart is the vibrant and diverse range of products it offers. From an array of exotic noodles catering to every taste, region, and preference, the brand lives up to its name.”
Varun Chaudhary, managing director of CG Foods & CG Corp Global India, states, “Collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana was my top priority, and I am delighted that we have joined forces in such a short time. This partnership comes at a critical moment when my vision for the brand includes not only exponential growth in sales but also the establishment of deep connections with WAI WAI fans across the country. India is an important market for us , and I am dedicated to ensuring that WAI WAI attains a leadership position with its roots deeply entrenched in India.”
WAI WAI has decided to focus on connecting more with the younger generation, which includes teenagers, young adults, and working professionals. As the only brand producing pre-seasoned noodles (also known as Brown Noodles), WAI WAI is planning to make some changes to the market.
The brand is planning to release a new line of 2X Spicy noodles, under the sub-brand 'Dynamite.' With the recent signing of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, the brand is preparing to launch a wide-ranging marketing campaign that is likely to resonate strongly with today's youth