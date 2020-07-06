Ayushmann Khurrana professes love for domestic travel in Club Mahindra's new spot

Through its ‘India Dekho’ initiative, the Chennai-based travel company calls upon people to share their favourite holiday destinations in India, and relive those memories once again, while staying indoors.

The brand has roped in Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, as part of the #LoveIndiaSeeIndia campaign. In the brand's latest film, he is seen professing his love for India and its multi-dimensional attractions.