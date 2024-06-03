Ayushmann Khurrana speaks in diverse accents from various travel locations in Agoda's new campaign

Krishna Rathi, senior country director India Subcontinent and Maldives at Agoda shared “Agoda is rapidly gaining the reputation in India as the platform with great value deals and an extensive selection of accommodations, flights, and activities. Having Ayushmann as our brand ambassador has contributed to even more awareness of our great prices. The new campaign is charming, fast-paced, and most of all, fun. All qualities that perfectly match Ayushmann’s talents and Agoda’s brand aspirations.”