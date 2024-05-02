Ayushmann Khurrana steers Nautica's Spring Summer collection campaign

The 60 second digital ad film titled Adventure’s Spirit with Khurrana as the face of the brand showcases the new Spring collection set against the backdrop of a vibrant seascape. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen enjoying one of his adventurous escapades, finding solace in the open air, sailing carefree, socialising and enjoying the warmth of the sun. Khurrana appears truly relaxed, unwinding himself amidst the vastness of the sea, flaunting Nautica’s Spring collection all along. In his yacht, he navigates the waves, exploring both the sea and himself. Anchoring the yacht at day's end, Khurrana savors the tranquility of his getaway, content with his journey.