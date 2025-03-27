AZORTE spotlights Gen Z’s fashion struggles in ‘Your Safe Space’ campaign

AZORTE, a fashion and lifestyle brand, has launched its new campaign, ‘Your Safe Space’, featuring Bollywood actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. Conceptualised by FCB Ulka, the campaign focuses on Gen Z’s approach to identity and self-expression.

Advertisment

The campaign features Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina and focuses on the contrasts in Gen Z’s lifestyle, such as balancing dressing up with comfort, following trends while being conscious of their impact, and seeking connection while managing vulnerability. The brand film highlights these dualities and positions AZORTE as a space where Gen Z can express all sides of their identity.

Gen Z often balances between the fear of missing out and the joy of missing out. AZORTE positions itself as a space where fashion allows them to express multiple sides of their identity without having to choose.

Commenting on the Launch, Nitin Sehgal, CEO – AZORTE, shares, “AZORTE is more than just a fashion brand—it’s a movement that celebrates individuality and self-expression. With ‘Your Safe Space,’ we are creating a platform where Gen Z can be their most authentic selves, without compromise. The campaign reflects our commitment to providing trend-forward, high-street fashion that resonates deeply with the new generation.”

Commenting on the Launch, Dhaval Doshi, head of marketing – AZORTE, shares, “With this campaign, we really wanted to capture the authentic everyday spirit of self-expression. ‘Your Safe Space’ acknowledges that life isn't about neatly separated moments; it's about navigating through conflicting emotions. We’ve aimed to portray those very human conflicts – the pull between wanting to live in the fast lane and also embracing slow living, the constant balance between the drive to grind and the need to truly unwind. It's about understanding that changing your mind is part of the journey, not a flaw. Ultimately, we believe everyone deserves a place where they can truly feel good, and AZORTE aims to be that safe space.”

The campaign will run across social media, TV, OOH, OTT platforms, and in-store activations at AZORTE outlets.