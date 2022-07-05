Baby Product Brand R for Rabbit collaborates with Soha Ali Khan for its Digital Ad Campaign

Leverage awareness among new parents about light, thin and soft baby diapers.
D2C baby product brand, R for Rabbit, has collaborated recently with Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan. The company today launched its digital ad campaign highlighting the features and benefits of using a lightweight Feather Diaper. The duration of association with the Soha Ali Khan campaign is for a limited period.
Unveiled on various digital channels, the ad aims to raise awareness about how Feather Diapers are India’s thinnest and incredibly light diapers keeping your baby happy and playful. The ad also showcases the USP and benefits of the Feather Diaper. As part of the activity, royal princess Soha will be uploading a video on her social media platform (Instagram). She has also shot images, apart from the video, which will be used by the brand across various digital platforms. You can watch the video here.
The company has been at the forefront in bringing premium quality products, rightly priced, to ensure every kid has the safest and the best product. The recently launched Feather Diapers brings international quality premium diapers at competitive pricing with 10 million breathable pores to ensure easy airflow and no rashes.
Kunal Popat, founder R for Rabbit, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with one of the most influential Bollywood actresses Ms Soha Ali Khan, for our recent ad launch for ‘Feather Diaper’. Our recently launched ‘Feather Diaper’ is light as a feather, soft, and embedded with 10 million pores, making it highly breathable and keeping the baby rash-free. In our new ad, Soha has exclusively highlighted its features and her recommendation to all the new mommies. In the ad, Soha Ali Khan perfectly mentions that R for Rabbit equals R for Responsible, easing the process of diaper change for parents and kids with our amazing Feather Diapers. Investing in strong brand messaging campaigns has strengthened our position among our end consumers, investors and existing clients. As a growing Indian baby care brand, we are proud of our diverse range of baby care products. Further, we aim to capture the market by offering quality and affordable products to every new mom."
The innovative name ‘Feather’ perfectly defines the USP of the product as highly lightweight and super thin. Considering the available diapers in the market, parents need quality and hygiene products. Hence, the company intends to solve their pain points by introducing an entire range that assures 12-hour absorption and is breathable, allowing the baby to be comfortable and have fun without any rashes or feeling heaviness. This chemical-free diaper is also best suited for sensitive skin types.
Soha Ali Khan, Bollywood Actress, says in the video reel “Feather diapers are as soft and thin as a feather. I came across many diapers but found solace in these international quality premium diapers. These diapers have 10 million pores, making it highly breathable which keeps the baby free from rashes”