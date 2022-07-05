Baby Product Brand R for Rabbit collaborates with Soha Ali Khan for its Digital Ad Campaign

Kunal Popat, founder R for Rabbit, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with one of the most influential Bollywood actresses Ms Soha Ali Khan, for our recent ad launch for ‘Feather Diaper’. Our recently launched ‘Feather Diaper’ is light as a feather, soft, and embedded with 10 million pores, making it highly breathable and keeping the baby rash-free. In our new ad, Soha has exclusively highlighted its features and her recommendation to all the new mommies. In the ad, Soha Ali Khan perfectly mentions that R for Rabbit equals R for Responsible, easing the process of diaper change for parents and kids with our amazing Feather Diapers. Investing in strong brand messaging campaigns has strengthened our position among our end consumers, investors and existing clients. As a growing Indian baby care brand, we are proud of our diverse range of baby care products. Further, we aim to capture the market by offering quality and affordable products to every new mom."