BACARDÍ captures the pulse of Indian youth in the campaign 'If it Moves you, #ItsAMood’

The film features youngsters in their element united by a shared love for travel, music, food, dance - and everything aesthetic.
BACARDÍ India has been synonymous with culture and has remained dedicated to making moments matter for consumers in India. Capturing the pulse of today’s generation, BACARDÍ MIX’R today launched its first-ever localized campaign for young Indian audiences - '#ItsAMood’.
Consumers in India are constantly evolving and increasingly seeking engaging experiences that resonate with them. With India as one the top five markets for Bacardi globally, the company continues to remain agile through product innovations like BACARDÍ MIX’R for new-age discerning consumers, strengthening its position as one of the largest and most beloved brands in India.
Commenting on the launch of #ItsAMood, Sameeksha Uniyal, brand lead, brand BACARDÍ, India & SEA said, “At BACARDÍ, our consumers are at the heart and soul of everything we do. Encouraging consumers to do what moves them, we are extremely excited to launch our first-ever campaign #ItsAMood, produced in India, for India. Over the past two decades global insights and platforms have guided our efforts and have helped lay a strong foundation for our journey in India. But as our consumers evolve, we have shifted our strategy towards a more localized approach, with an aim to unlock a new world of BACARDÍ MIX’R in a relatable way.
Built on the insight that today's generation is celebrating uniquely and owning each moment be it big or small, the campaign leaves consumers with a message that be it emotionally, physically or mentally- ‘If it moves you, ItsAMood’. As we launch #ItsAMood across platforms and channels and amplify it with our existing IPs such as BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender and CASA BACARDÍ as well as new experientials, we hope to evolve this campaign idea for the brand into a space that celebrates creativity, community, and culture with something for everyone.”
The #ItsAMood campaign kicks-off with a brand film that exudes the feeling of liberation and captures how today’s generation socializes and makes connections differently. Set to the tunes of latin-classic ‘Magalenha’ blended with Bansuri undertones, the film features youngsters in their element united by a shared love for travel, music, food, dance - and everything aesthetic. From vibing till sunrise on the sandy beaches, to doing a happy dance when the street food is bussin’, the campaign captures the essence of ‘If it moves you, it’s a mood’, resonating with the audience on a deep emotional level.
Sharing the vision behind the campaign, Ciaran Bonass, ECD at Virtue Worldwide said, "At VIRTUE (the agency by vice) we have always championed diversity and self expression. We also recognize the next generation's idea of having fun is changing. It’s a Mood perfectly celebrates the everyday moods worth celebrating and promotes the joys and different ways of being our true self. Judgment free. At the heart of the campaign is an invitation to let go and be yourself. A powerful message for India's youth of today in feeling the power of individualism."
With an aim to connect with the new generation through the platforms they love, BACARDÍ MIX’R is adopting a 360-degree fully integrated approach to roll out its new India positioning across Digital, Social, Cinema, TV and Experentials. To watch the full film for the #ItsAMood campaign by BACARDÍ MIX’R, click here.
Agency - Virtue Worldwide
Director – Aakash Bhatia
Production House – Loudmouth Films