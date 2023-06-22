BACARDÍ captures the pulse of Indian youth in the campaign 'If it Moves you, #ItsAMood’

Commenting on the launch of #ItsAMood, Sameeksha Uniyal, brand lead, brand BACARDÍ, India & SEA said, “At BACARDÍ, our consumers are at the heart and soul of everything we do. Encouraging consumers to do what moves them, we are extremely excited to launch our first-ever campaign #ItsAMood, produced in India, for India. Over the past two decades global insights and platforms have guided our efforts and have helped lay a strong foundation for our journey in India. But as our consumers evolve, we have shifted our strategy towards a more localized approach, with an aim to unlock a new world of BACARDÍ MIX’R in a relatable way.