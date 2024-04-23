Bachpan Play School & AHPS partner with badminton champion Saina Nehwal as brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With Nehwal, Bachpan and AHPS aim to enhance their commitment to promoting holistic development and nurturing young talents.
Bachpan Play School and its formal extension Academic Heights Public School (AHPS), an educational chain, announces the onboarding of badminton legend Saina Nehwal as their brand ambassador. This partnership marks a milestone for Bachpan Play School and AHPS, known for their commitment to children’s all-round growth and development.
Saina Nehwal, renowned for her exceptional achievements in badminton and her dedication to sportspersonship, embodies the values of perseverance, excellence, and holistic development that both Bachpan Play School and AHPS stand for. Her journey from a young aspirant to a global sports icon resonates strongly with Bachpan and AHPS's ethos of nurturing young minds and fostering a passion for learning from a young age.
Bachpan Play School, with its nationwide network of 1200+ preschools, provides quality early childhood education and fosters a nurturing environment for children to thrive. On the other hand, AHPS, with its nationwide network of 120+ formal schools, provides K–12 education. With the addition of Saina Nehwal as their brand ambassador, Bachpan and AHPS aim to further enhance their commitment to promoting holistic development and nurturing young talents across the country.
"We are thrilled to welcome Saina Nehwal to the Bachpan and AHPS family," said Ajay Gupta, founder and CEO of Bachpan Play School and AHPS. "Her remarkable journey and dedication to excellence make her an ideal role model for our young learners. With Saina on board, we are confident that we will inspire and empower children to excel not only in academics but also in sports and other pursuits."
Speaking of the collaboration with Bachpan Play School and AHPS, Saina Nehwal expressed her views, saying, "I am delighted to join hands with Bachpan Play School and AHPS, brands that share my belief in the power of education and holistic development. As a brand ambassador, I look forward to inspiring children to pursue their dreams fearlessly and to instilling in them the values of discipline, determination, and sportspersonship."
The addition of Saina Nehwal as brand ambassador reinforces Bachpan and AHPS's commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who are prepared to excel in the competitive world.