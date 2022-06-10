Badminton Champion Ashwini Ponnappa becomes face of EatFit’s campaign on Healthy Eating

The series will be created in 10 second-video formats to capitalise on the traction gained via Instagram Reels.
EatFit, one of India’s largest healthy food platforms, has announced Ashwini Ponnappa, hailed as one of India’s leading international badminton players, as the face of its campaign to promote healthy eating.
Ashwini, who represents India in the international circuits for women’s badminton and has won several laurels for the country, joins the EatFit fraternity to help its community of consumers explore and inculcate healthier food habits.
Ashwini is a staunch practitioner, and believer in fitness and the role food plays in maintaining an active lifestyle. Ashwini makes for the perfect campaign ambassador to inspire people to find simple food that can bring them joy while becoming a part of their daily lives.
Since its inception, EatFit has been on a path to help consumers build sustainable and healthy eating habits, aided by its wide variety of wholesome food options and a mantra to make eating healthy a happier experience. Through this collaboration with Ashwini, the company endeavours to amplify this message with a weekly food exploratory show.
The show, to be published on the company's social media platforms, will feature Ashwini on a journey to discover healthier food options and enjoy good food that is nourishing.
The series will be created in 10 second-video formats to capitalise on the traction gained via Instagram Reels - a platform where a bulk of EatFit’s potential consumers engage with them. A new video in the series will be released every week, extending the campaign for two months.
Commenting on the development, Ankit Nagori, founder of Curefoods, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Ashwini Ponnappa, a phenomenal badminton player and a personal inspiration, for our latest campaign. Ashwini’s achievements and commitment to an active lifestyle, of which food is an intrinsic part, make her a stellar example for people to imbibe similar values in their lives. Through the weekly food show we have planned, we want people to go on this journey of discovery with Ashwini and find ways that simple food can make a huge difference in their lives. This is what EatFit, at its core, is all about. I am excited to watch this campaign unfold and hope that our message can achieve the desired impact.”