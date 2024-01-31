Badshah Masala launches a regional campaign for Gujarat and Maharashtra

The campaigns have been conceptualised and executed by Havas Worldwide India.
Badshah Masala, a spice brand in India, especially visible in the Western markets of Gujarat and Maharashtra, has launched its latest regional campaign, showcasing a rejuvenated perspective and a modernised approach.
The latest campaign is designed to elevate brand saliency, focusing on Badshah products tailored for consumers in the key states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The campaign narrates compelling stories of how Badshah makes it convenient for individuals to craft rich and unique culinary experiences at home.
Specifically, the campaign shines a spotlight on iconic dishes such as Pav Bhaji and Mutton for the Maharashtra market, and Undhio and Masala Tea for the Gujarat market.
Rehan Hasan, CEO, Badshah Masala, said, “Embarking on this flavourful journey, our aim with this campaign is to empower our consumers to effortlessly recreate cherished local dishes in the warmth of their kitchens. At Badshah Masala, we've put together a smart cooking approach. It not only reflects our commitment to real flavours but also makes it easy for you to cook your favourite iconic dishes."
Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer, Havas Worldwide India, said, “Having a specific target audience for this campaign posed a unique challenge in establishing that emotional resonance. We delved deeply into the regional intricacies, threading the fabric of family bond through the culinary lens. This process demanded meticulous attention yet yielded immensely gratifying results. Immersing ourselves in these vibrant cultures was an exhilarating journey. Witnessing the campaign not just come alive but deeply resonate within these markets was an incredibly fulfilling experience.”
Badshah Masala's regional campaign is a celebration of tradition, flavour, and the joy of culinary exploration.