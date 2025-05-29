Advertisment
Advertising News

Bagline partners with Karan Johar to promote Tommy Hilfiger luggage

The collaboration aims to boost the brand’s presence in India’s travel and lifestyle market.

afaqs! news bureau
tommyhilfiger

Bagline has teamed up with filmmaker Karan Johar to feature the latest range of Tommy Hilfiger luggage.

Karan Johar recently appeared at the Cannes Film Festival using Tommy Hilfiger luggage to carry his belongings. 

Tommy Hilfiger’s luggage features durable designs and clear branding. The collection is available at Bagline stores across India and online at Bagline’s official website.

Tommy Hilfiger luggage, available exclusively at Bagline, is designed for modern jetsetters who demand both performance and aesthetics. Key features include:

  • Lightweight construction 

  • 360° spinner wheels 

  • Spacious interiors with smart compartments

  • Integrated TSA locks 

  • Iconic Tommy Hilfiger design elements

Karan Johar Bagline Tommy Hilfiger
