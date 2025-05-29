Bagline partners with Karan Johar to promote Tommy Hilfiger luggage

Bagline has teamed up with filmmaker Karan Johar to feature the latest range of Tommy Hilfiger luggage.

Karan Johar recently appeared at the Cannes Film Festival using Tommy Hilfiger luggage to carry his belongings.

Tommy Hilfiger’s luggage features durable designs and clear branding. The collection is available at Bagline stores across India and online at Bagline’s official website.

Tommy Hilfiger luggage, available exclusively at Bagline, is designed for modern jetsetters who demand both performance and aesthetics. Key features include: