Bail Kolhu encourages mindful voting with its #ChunoSahi campaign

In launching the #ChunoSahi campaign, Bail Kolhu responds to a crucial juncture in the societal landscape, where consumer mindsets are evolving. They are progressively becoming more conscious, informed, and discerning in their choices. They no longer passively consume advertising but actively seek out brands that resonate with their values and uphold social responsibility. #ChunoSahi campaign leverages this moment to foster a dialogue about the importance of making informed decisions, not just in the kitchen but also when it comes to overall societal mindfulness.