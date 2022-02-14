Bajaj Allianz focuses on guaranteed returns in 'Sahi Hai' campaign

According to a press note by the company, the consumers today seek financial solutions to help them meet their long-term life goals, while combating precarious situations, such as stock market volatility and fluctuating interest rates. There is an imperative need to focus on investing in guaranteed return plans, which ensure these objectives are met with some certainty. These plans help balance out the risks in one’s financial portfolio, offering a certain income that one can utilise to secure one’s future goals, even while having lower risk appetite.