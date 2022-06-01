Bajaj Allianz Life launches music video ‘Superstar After Retirement’, created by retired senior citizens

Bajaj Allianz Life had launched a pan-India talent hunt, to showcase their talent and fulfil their dreams of becoming a superstar. From a total of over 5400 entries, 11 superstars from different walks of life were handpicked to be part of the music video. All of these participants, at some point of their lives, had aspired to be dancers, musicians, singers, cinematographers, lyricists, art director and stylists, aside from being retired senior citizens.