Bajaj Allianz Life’s latest 360 campaign touches the right chord with a message for diabetics

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, a leading private life insurance player, launched a powerful 3600 campaign to highlight the benefits of the first-ever, exclusively designed term plan for diabetics - Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan Sub 8 HbA1c1. The nation-wide campaign includes TVC in Hindi and regional languages, print ads in leading national and regional dailies, outdoor in top 10 cities and digital outreach across leading publishers.
The company launched a 45-second film that showcases the efforts a diabetic puts in to manage their lifestyle and food-habits and so on to ensure their sugar levels are maintained. To further encourage him to continue with these practices the Company’s term plan for diabetics comes in as a strong partner. The plan is designed not only to provide peace of mind but also encourage customers to sustain their healthy lifestyle and manage their insulin levels and avail reduction in premium during renewal time2.
Speaking on the campaign, Chandramohan Mehra, chief marketing officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said, “Our exclusive product caters to a significant unmet need-gap that exists in India where 17% of world’s diabetic population resides. The holistic offering including health care management services, aligns to the brand’s endeavour to be Life Goal protector of Indians. Building on relatability and relevance with our core TG, the campaign will drive awareness and engagement with the product.”
To maximize impact, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance will collaborate with influencers from the fields of nutrition, medicine, and lifestyle. The partnership is expected to help Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance connect with the large follower base of the influencers and educate about the disease.