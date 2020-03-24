Bajaj Allianz Life's Coronavirus spot urges consumers to be more responsible

Prevention is better than cure - stresses Bajaj Allianz Life's new ad spot. The spot encourages users to take small actions that curb the spread of the virus.
The latest addition to the long list of brands that are appealing to people to stay indoors, and isolate themselves - is Bajaj Allianz. Bajaj Allianz Life has come up with a campaign, #DooriHaiZaroori, issued in public interest to create awareness about everyday activities that can spread the Coronavirus. Some of these actions include refraining from shaking hands to refusing to share food from a lunch box. The ad ends with a reference to social distancing and the recent Janta Curfew which was imposed to attempt to curb the spread of the virus.
At a time when the Indian government is announcing drastic measures to curb the spread of the virus, the ad seems pretty basic in nature. Some of the measures include stopping all domestic flights as on midnight, 24 March 2020. The infection count in India has crossed 500 and there have been 9 deaths as a result of the virus outbreak. While scientists continue to work on a vaccine, the World Health Organization (WHO) is stressing on the importance of precautions to halt the spread of the virus, which is now officially a pandemic. In Maharashtra alone, 106 cases of infection have been reported.