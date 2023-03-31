Bajaj Allianz's new campaign urges individuals to secure adequate health insurance cover

Speaking on the new campaign, Vikram Bhayana, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance added, “Medical inflation and rising health concerns are a reality that we are all privy to. A pertinent issue is the lack of adequate coverage that customers opt for in their health insurance policies which is what we aim to establish with our new #KumPadega campaign but with humour. The objective of this campaign is to reinforce that every Indian must not only have a health insurance policy but at the same time must have an adequate sum insured so that they and their family members have access to quality medical care and have an opportunity to live a dignified life.”