Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil infuses confidence in styling fearlessly across 100 villages in UP with its ‘Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign

Selecting 100 villages in Eastern Uttar Pradesh across the regions of Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Allahabad, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, and Varanasi, Vritti Mindwave Media partnered with the brand to craft a unique, highly effective, below-the-line (BTL) campaign. The 33-day campaign in the month of July featured a branded L-shaped van that traversed approximately three villages each day among these 100 villages. Targeting women aged 18 and above, volunteers invited them to participate in a distinctive engagement activity. Paired up, the women styled each other's hair using accessories such as beads, clips, and flowers provided by the brand. The most creative duo received enticing gift hampers from Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil. The campaign engaged with an astounding 15,000 women across Uttar Pradesh.