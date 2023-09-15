Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil infuses confidence in styling fearlessly across 100 villages in UP with its ‘Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign

The 33-day-long unique ‘Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign inspired confidence and style in 15,000 women across 100 villages in UP.
In a pioneering campaign ‘Ban Ja Toofani’ that challenged conventional norms and transformed hair care routines, Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil successfully engaged with women in rural Uttar Pradesh.
While hair is often considered a woman's crowning glory, in rural India, awareness about hair care remains limited. Research has indicated that rural women are often reluctant to try newer hairstyles thinking that it might lead to poorer hair health and hair fall.
Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil aimed to change this perception by emphasizing the remarkable nourishing properties of almond oil, known for its ability to reduce hair fall. The ‘Ban Ja Toofani’ campaign talks about “Styling Fearlessly” without having to worry about hair fall. The campaign sets out to allay hair fall fears and present Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil as a trustworthy and reliable hair oil enriched with Vitamin E, essential for hair growth, and proven to reduce hair fall by 2 times.
Selecting 100 villages in Eastern Uttar Pradesh across the regions of Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Allahabad, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, and Varanasi, Vritti Mindwave Media partnered with the brand to craft a unique, highly effective, below-the-line (BTL) campaign. The 33-day campaign in the month of July featured a branded L-shaped van that traversed approximately three villages each day among these 100 villages. Targeting women aged 18 and above, volunteers invited them to participate in a distinctive engagement activity. Paired up, the women styled each other's hair using accessories such as beads, clips, and flowers provided by the brand. The most creative duo received enticing gift hampers from Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil. The campaign engaged with an astounding 15,000 women across Uttar Pradesh.
Abhishek Prasad, chief marketing officer (CMO), Bajaj Consumer Care, said, “The campaign underscores the brand's commitment to celebrate beauty and styling fearlessly without having to worry about hair fall. With the nourishment of 6X Vitamin E and almonds, Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil is clinically proven to be twice as effective in reducing hair fall compared to other brands. The response exceeded all expectations, establishing "Ban Ja Toofani" as a resounding success.”
The "Ban Ja Toofani" campaign brought joy and camaraderie to rural women and etched a lasting brand identity in their hearts. It educated them about the incredible benefits of Almond Oil, instilling the belief that hair styling need not be feared due to hair fall. Hence, the campaign was aptly named #BanJaToofani with Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil, inspiring women to embrace hairstyling without the fear of hair fall.