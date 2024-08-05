Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS400Z, puts spotlight on female riders in the latest ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has transitioned its communication message from ‘Definitely Male’ to a more modern and inclusive space of 'Definitely Daring’.
Bajaj Auto, a premier motorcycle maker with a footprint in over 70 countries, has recently launched its flagship 400cc motorcycle, the Pulsar NS400Z. In a market where the middle weight motorcycle category is booming with fantastic products, Pulsar takes the spotlight, with this performance oriented, state-of-the-art, feature-loaded 400cc motorcycle. It is available for Rs 1,85,000/- (ex-showroom).
With a motorcycle that defines itself so well in an ever-crowded space, with benchmark worthy performance, features, design and pricing, it is nothing less than a role model to youngsters. Inspiring them to follow their calling, follow what feels right but never to follow another “trend”. And hence, with the recent transition from the brand’s ‘Definitely Male’ platform to a more modern and inclusive space of “Definitely Daring’, comes the newest communication message – Chala Apni.
The new film is inspirational. Not for tokenism, but in every essence of the word ‘inspire’. This new campaign is as adrenaline infused, as a Pulsar campaign should be, it is extremely thought provoking too - dare to follow what you feel is right for you, dare to take a stand, dare to break shackles, norms, status-quos and possibly some egos.
Speaking on what the vision was with the NS400Z and therefore the campaign, CMO Bajaj Auto – Deepika Warrier said shares, “The Pulsar and especially the NS sub range have always been seen by their riders as an expression of their identity. We are using the new campaign to launch the NS 400 Z and to celebrate our young riders’ mentality –their need to master their own lives, resist societal pressures, and make daring & uncomfortable choices . The ‘Chala Apni’ campaign strategy is the outcome of extensive cultural insighting work, and aims to inspire Indian youth to express their “Inner Roar” and follow through on daring life choices. The campaign also celebrates the bond between the rider and the Pulsar NS 400 Z, which is a beast of a ride that combines category beating power, speed , control & style.”
Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India shared his insights “At Pulsar we have always dared to do different. So this time, for its latest offering, for the most advanced Pulsar ever, we have dared to put the rider in the centre. ‘Definitely Daring’ is a platform, an inclusive space that will help inspire the riders to follow their own calling and not just be followers. Chala Apni is not just a campaign line but hopefully an inspiration for the riders out to their to listen to their heart and not their mind.”