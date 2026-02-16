Bajaj Broking launches ‘Seedhi Simple Investing’ during T20 World Cup

Bajaj Broking has launched a new advertising campaign, ‘Seedhi Simple Investing’, timed with the ongoing T20 World Cup. The campaign focuses on the idea that investing can be presented in a simpler and more accessible way.

The films draw parallels between everyday moments of confusion and the perceived complexity of investing. In one film, a man struggles to interpret unclear washroom signs, contrasted with the ease of selecting a mutual fund and starting a SIP on the Bajaj Broking app. Another film highlights a cab payment scenario to introduce the platform’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) feature for stocks. A third shows confusion around similar-looking lift buttons, reinforcing the theme of simplicity.

Speaking on the campaign, Manish Jain, MD - Bajaj Broking & Deputy CEO - Bajaj Finance, said: “The T20 World Cup is one of the most widely watched events in the country, making it the ideal platform for us to build meaningful awareness at scale. At a time when millions of Indians are deeply engaged, it allows us to communicate a simple but important message — that Bajaj Broking is an investment platform backed by the trust of the Bajaj brand, and designed to make investing genuinely simple and accessible. Through the ‘Seedhi Simple Investing’ campaign, our aim is to reduce the hesitation many first-time investors feel and help them take their first step with confidence, supported by a platform that simplifies both understanding and action.”

Neeraj Pandey, CMO, Bajaj Broking, said: “Investing often feels complicated not because it truly is, but because of how it is presented and experienced, especially by first-time investors. With ‘Seedhi Simple Investing’, our goal is to cut through that complexity and communicate investing in a way that feels familiar, relatable, and intuitive. Leveraging a high-attention platform like the T20 World Cup allows us to take this message to a much wider audience and reinforce that Bajaj Broking combines the trust of the Bajaj brand with an investing experience that is genuinely simple to use.”

The campaign is being rolled out across platforms during the tournament. The Bajaj Broking app offers access to stocks, mutual funds, IPOs, research insights and Margin Trading Facility (MTF).