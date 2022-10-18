Bajaj Electricals unveils its revamped brand positioning "BAJAJ: BUILT FOR LIFE"

At the launch Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO of Bajaj Electricals Limited, said, "At Bajaj Electricals, our consumers are at the heart of our business. Our brand has always stood for trust – our consumers' trust in our products and services for over 80 years. As we take this legacy forward, we are at the right juncture to take the Bajaj brand to the next level. This change has been introduced to create a sharp and unique positioning for the brand while offering a strong value proposition to our consumers. Our visual identity will be smarter, and more contemporary across all touch points. At a strategic level, this establishes a focused platform that we will build upon with a range of product offerings over the coming months and years. We are truly excited about this, and I am sure this sets the stage for driving our future growth.”

The pan-India multimedia campaign 'BUILT FOR LIFE' will be leveraged across TV, print, digital & in-store. The brand's creative agency McCann Worldgroup India has worked on the film.