Bajaj Finserv awards its creative mandate to Taproot Dentsu

Talking about the campaign, Neeraj Kanitkar, senior creative director, Taproot Dentsu added, “Bajaj Finserv’s relentlessness when it comes to changing for the better is what the campaign tries to capture - brought to life with an allegorical story of currency through the ages. Imagine a world where the human race as a whole simply rested on its laurels and did not try to improve. Wouldn’t make for a very pretty picture, would it? Cinematically, this was a rather tricky film to shoot. The production team did an incredible amount of research, experimentation and fabrication in a short period of time to get the settings, the costumes and the mannerisms just right, albeit with certain creative liberties and flourishes - leading to a visually distinctive and striking film.”