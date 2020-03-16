Bajaj Group appoints VMLY&R India to revamp the brand’s digital presence

Saurabh Mathur, business head, experience & technology at VMLY&R India, said, “Bajaj Group has a rich history full of stories. It has been a pleasure designing these stories into digital experiences that allow Bajaj’s partners and consumers to truly understand the brand and feel their promise of “Think Tomorrow” as deeply as Bajaj does. We look forward to launching first their new site, followed by the rest of their digital ecosystem, to help them connect with their community across every touch point.”

The new Bajaj Group website is set to launch in August 2020.