Bajaj Group appoints VMLY&R India to revamp the brand’s digital presence

VMLY&R India, the brand experience & customer experience agency has been appointed by Bajaj Group to bring the brand’s promise and identity to life. VMLY&R’s first task is to refresh Bajaj’s digital platforms to convey the brand’s heritage, with a clean new interface that showcases the brand philosophy “Think Tomorrow.”
Built as a timeline, the new website will aim to tell stories of Bajaj through four tenets: Indian at Heart; Visionary Outlook; Ambitious Doers and Growing Together. Each of these represents how the company sees itself interacting within its community, and it has chosen VMLY&R to translate this onto its most prominent touchpoint: the website.
Swati Bhattacharya, chief communications and brand officer of the Bajaj Group said, “This is an exciting time for us as a group. Our businesses are on a growth trajectory and we continue to impact millions of lives through our Foundation initiatives for farmers by developing grassroots infrastructure. Our new brand identity gives shape to our vision of building a unified Bajaj Group brand that leverages synergies across group businesses and drives a common culture based on our heritage and future ambitions. We feel like VMLY&R understands how to manifest this brand philosophy in the digital space through various touchpoints starting with the website and bring to life our brand ethos of “Think Tomorrow” effectively.”
VMLY&R will use these stories of Bajaj’s past as inspiration to reimagine their digital presence. With sections for all stakeholders, including partners, investors, career seekers and media, the new site will allow users to see the evolution of the Bajaj Group from what it was yesterday, to what it is today & what it aims to be tomorrow.
Saurabh Mathur, business head, experience & technology at VMLY&R India, said, “Bajaj Group has a rich history full of stories. It has been a pleasure designing these stories into digital experiences that allow Bajaj’s partners and consumers to truly understand the brand and feel their promise of “Think Tomorrow” as deeply as Bajaj does. We look forward to launching first their new site, followed by the rest of their digital ecosystem, to help them connect with their community across every touch point.”
The new Bajaj Group website is set to launch in August 2020.