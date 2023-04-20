BAJAJ launches its new TVC for its new product

Reaffirming BAJAJ's promise of durability and high endurance, their latest fans portfolio boasts of a 5-year comprehensive warranty on the product and features like SelfGuard Capacitor, FierroShield Bearing, DuraCoat Copper Motor, SurgeProtekt Motor, and CorroSafe Lacquer, an Anti-Corrosive Protection for longer life. The campaign is an extension of their brand positioning, 'BUILT FOR LIFE,' inspired by Indian consumers' spirit to endure, not give up, persevere, and keep performing.

Ravindra Singh Negi, chief operating officer - Consumer Products, Bajaj Electricals Limited, shared, "Backed by insights from our consumer surveys, we're continuously innovating our product portfolio to offer solutions that address the category-wise challenges. BAJAJ is one of the leading players in the fans category, and we're taking our promise of durability to the next level by launching premium fans with the Super5Tuff Technology. We're fulfilling the consumer's need for fans that last longer, have a contemporary and modern look, and never give up when they need them."