Bajaj launches range of products through its new campaign

The brand's creative agency McCann Worldgroup India has worked on the TVC and the campaign will be leveraged across TV, print, digital & in-store.
Bajaj, the consumer appliances brand unveils their latest range of durable and aesthetic geysers through a pan-India multimedia campaign.
The campaign comes on the heels of their recent announcement of refreshing the brand positioning to ‘BAJAJ: BUILT FOR LIFE’. BAJAJ’s new range of geysers come with the ‘DuraAce Tank’ which has a marine-grade glass line coating.