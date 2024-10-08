Bajaj Unveils new ad showcasing advanced smart lighting solutions

Bajaj India, a lighting brand, has launched its latest campaign on “Built to Shine”. The film features a young woman dancing through her day, with every step and twirl triggering a lighting experience that matches her mood and movements. Bajaj's "Built to Shine" campaign showcases motion-activated lights and smart lamps with a customisable 16-million-colour spectrum, offering advanced lighting solutions. When the power cuts, backup lighting ensures that the glow never fades, keeping moments uninterrupted.

Commenting on the campaign, Devika Sachdev, head of advertising and brand management, said, “With over eight decades of lighting expertise, Bajaj Lighting draws on its rich legacy to address the needs of today’s diverse consumers. Our campaign reflects this expertise, offering innovative solutions that appeal not only to the youth but to a broad spectrum of modern consumers. By offering aesthetic appeal with practical, energy-efficient technology, we aim to strengthen our brand's presence across generations and reinforce our commitment to lighting solutions that enhance everyday living."

“Through this campaign, we wanted to highlight Bajaj Lighting's ability to innovate while staying true to its legacy. By focusing on their brand promise ‘Built to Shine,’ we’ve strategically positioned the brand as not just a provider of lighting solutions, but as an enabler of elevated lifestyles for the modern consumer. This campaign not only reinforces Bajaj’s market leadership but also creates an emotional connection by integrating technology, aesthetics, and the promise of lasting quality,” said creative director at McCann.