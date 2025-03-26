Bajaj promises toughness and and 'day-one' feel in its summer campaign

Bajaj, the leading consumer appliances brands, has launched an extensive multi-media campaign for fans and air coolers categories ahead of the summer season. With a new series of films, the brand reaffirms its commitment to durability, ensuring that while life’s circumstances may change, Bajaj appliances deliver consistently— evoking a "day-one like feeling" every time. To capitalise on the seasonal demand, the summer films are live across digital platforms and connected TV, amplifying reach and engagement.

Commenting on the campaign, Devika Sachdev, head of advertising & brand management, Bajaj Electricals, said: "This campaign brings our promise of durability and toughness to life with a refreshed narrative that aligns with the aspirations of today's consumers. Through engaging storytelling and a strong digital-first approach, we aim to create meaningful brand conversations, ensuring Bajaj remains the preferred choice for all home appliances needs."

The campaign comprises four films centred around summer essentials, strategically crafted to align with product relevance during the season. Three films spotlight Fans, showcasing BLDC, Induction, and TPW fan categories, while the fourth film highlights the efficiency and reliability of Bajaj Air Coolers. Using a unique ‘How It Started vs. How It’s Going’ storytelling format, the films present two contrasting phases of a protagonist’s life journey, illustrating the unwavering toughness of Bajaj appliances through an extended period of time, thus delivering a "day-one like feeling" every time.

The films have been conceptualised and created by Tilt Brand Solutions. When asked about the campaign, Adarsh Atal, chief creative officer - Tilt Brand Solutions, said, “Our goal was to strengthen the Bajaj brands connect with the modern discerning consumer while staying true to its legacy. By tapping into real-life relatable narratives, we’ve created a campaign that feels both fresh and familiar. It’s always exciting to craft work that sparks conversations and connects across generations.”

This summer, Bajaj introduced an advanced range of BLDC Fans designed for superior energy efficiency and performance. Additionally, its avant-garde Air Cooler range comes with an industry-leading 3-year warranty (1-year standard warranty plus an extended 2-year warranty).