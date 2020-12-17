Bajaj Pulsar introduces customised font to engage with riders on social media

The ‘Pulsar Stunt’ font is available as GIFs and stickers on Instagram and other messenger apps like WhatsApp, and on the Pulsar website.
Bajaj Auto has launched a ‘Pulsar Stunt’ font for the dynamic digital audience as a unique way to engage with its customers on social platforms. Inspired by its 10 million-plus community, the animated stunt font is crafted drawing inspiration from daily thrills experienced by every Pulsar rider. The font is available as GIFs and stickers on Instagram and other messenger apps like WhatsApp, and on the Pulsar website.
Each of the 26 letters and 10 digits have been put together and designed from real-life images, which have then been translated into illustrations. The font combines inspiration with expression, and has the thrill of riding embedded in each letter.
Commenting on this new initiative, Narayan Sundararaman, head of marketing, Bajaj Auto, said, “The love for their bike and an affinity for thrill – these are the most recognisable traits of a Pulsar rider. We created a dynamic font to allow them to express this passion on social media, staying true to their pursuit of thrill on their Pulsar.”
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, “The Pulsar Stunt font is a unique tribute to Pulsarmania around the world. Pulsar riders can use these GIFs and fonts to express themselves on social media like never before.”
Collaborating with Bajaj for this initiative, artist Ganesh Shinde (popularly known as MilesOnCanvas) said, “Pulsar has always been an inspiration for bikers in this country. And, as always, they have to do things differently. This time, they brought ‘stunting’ and ‘art’ together to create a new expression for bikers.”
Bajaj Pulsar currently has variants ranging from the Pulsar 125 to the flagship Pulsar RS200. This year (2020), it launched a new Split Seat variant for the Pulsar 125, with the aim to expand its presence in the segment.
Creative:
Chief creative officers, Ogilvy India: Sukesh Nayak, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar
Group creative director: George Kovoor
Associate creative director: Ganesh Shinde
Creative supervisor: Joshua Menezes
Junior visualiser: Siddesh Surve
Account planning:
Head of strategic planning, Ogilvy (West): Ganapathy Balagopalan
Account management:
Office leader, Ogilvy West: V R Rajesh
Executive vice president: Harsh Bhatt
Management supervisor: Robin Abraham
Account supervisor: Bhavika Bedi