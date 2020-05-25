Balaji Wafers details the safety precautions it has initiated in a new video

In a previous interview with us, Jay Sachdev, manager, marketing, Balaji Wafers said, “We have a strong foot in the West zone. In these markets, we have a good presence in both tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Until now we did not feel the need to engage in marketing activities. However, we are now looking to expand into the other markets. We want to establish ourselves as a national brand. The TVC and getting Ayushmann on-board are both steps in this direction.”