Ballantine’s Soda rolls out ‘Stay True’ campaign for corporate tribe in India

Ballantine's, from Pernod Ricard India, launched its 'Stay True' campaign highlighting professionals driving India's corporate sector. The campaign focuses on individuals across multinational companies and emerging workplaces, reflecting the evolving corporate landscape.

The campaign targets 30–40-year-old professionals redefining success beyond their jobs. The film features professionals in various work settings, from boardrooms to late-night strategy sessions, highlighting their dedication.

Kartik Mohindra, chief marketing officer at Pernod Ricard India, shared: “Ballantine’s has always embraced an unconventional approach, championing those who dare to stay true to themselves. With the latest campaign, Ballantine’s showcases the modern corporate professionals who are boldly redefining success on their own terms by staying true to themselves and their aspirations, both in and out of the workplace.”

“Conviction and passion are a powerful combination for lasting success. The new Ballantine’s campaign showcases how self-belief underlines the defining moments of this new tribe of creators, innovators and path breakers, who carve destinies built on unwavering self-belief” says Nitin Srivastava, CCO, Ogilvy North.