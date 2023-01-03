Bandhan Bank unveils its brand campaign - Jahaan Bandhan, Wahaan Trust

Interestingly, this is the first time that Bandhan Bank has appointed a pan-India brand ambassador.

Speaking on the association, cricketing legend and brand ambassador, Bandhan Bank, Sourav Ganguly, said, “I have closely watched Bandhan grow into the bank it is today. I have been an admirer of its journey and the opportunity to help amplify the Bank’s message is nothing short of a privilege. Trust is the cornerstone of every relationship and during my captaincy, this value was the most important. We trusted each other in the team and that made us a winning unit. For a bank, trust is an imperative and I am glad that Bandhan Bank has been able to gain the trust of crores of people in such a short span. I have been a Bandhan Bank customer for a few years now and I look forward to my continued association with them.”