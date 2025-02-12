Bandhan Life’s latest campaign simplifies life insurance with cultural quirks

Recognising the critical financial planning window of February and March—when life insurance sales traditionally surge in India—Bandhan Life, in collaboration with Havas CX India, has unveiled a timed series of product films to simplify and fortify the process of securing one’s future.

Designed to resonate with consumers’ heightened interest in life insurance during this peak season, each film creatively blends humour with relatable storytelling. From quirky characters negotiating everyday deals to spontaneous decisions shaped by cultural nuances, the campaign spotlights Bandhan Life’s commitment to holistic financial solutions—combining smart wealth creation, guaranteed returns, and tax-saving benefits.

Through humorous and relevant storytelling, the campaign underscores that safeguarding one’s future doesn’t have to be daunting. Instead, Bandhan Life invites everyone to walk into any Bandhan Bank branch and explore approachable, effective insurance plans tailored to their aspirations.

Akhil Almeida, head of marketing, Bandhan Life, said, “In a market where financial planning often feels overwhelming—particularly during the high-stakes Feb–Mar season—our mission is to guide individuals and families toward choices that offer benefits far beyond meeting immediate tax deadlines.”

“By weaving humour and culturally resonant moments into our narratives, we show how straightforward and rewarding life insurance can be. We believe this approach not only simplifies the complexities of coverage and returns but also inspires meaningful conversations—encouraging people to step into a Bandhan Bank branch, ask the right questions, and confidently secure their future for the long run.”

Ashu Mhatre, head of creative, Havas CX India, added, “Bandhan is known to have a special bond with its customers. They understand the nuances seeped in culture to make enduring, life-long relationships. The task at hand was to get customers to enquire about Bandhan Life. So, we decided to tap into the idiosyncrasies of typical Indian behaviour—from the haggling auto customer to the art connoisseur looking for a deal, from a future-telling parrot to a failed fireman looking for savings; telling all of them there are better ways to grow money and secure your life. All you need to do is walk into the nearest bank branch and ask about these products. With a generous dollop of humour, we wanted to land a serious message—this isn’t just life…this is Bandhan Life.”

The films will be showcased across an extensive network of digital platforms—social media, OTT channels, and strategic brand collaborations—ensuring maximum reach and 24/7 audience engagement. By aligning with the peak season, Bandhan Life aims to connect with both first-time and seasoned buyers, guiding them toward informed financial decisions that safeguard their future while maximising returns.