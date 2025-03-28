Bandhan MF's 'Salary Wala Plan' scripts financial freedom after retirement

Bandhan Mutual Fund, in collaboration with AutumnGrey, has launched #SalaryWala Plan capiagn. This initiative aims to address the financial considerations individuals face upon retirement, when regular salary income ceases. The plan reframes the Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) to provide a structured, salary-like income stream for those who have stopped working.

To bring #Salary Wala Plan to life, AutumnGrey took a clutter-breaking creative route—a loop treatment that keeps audiences on their toes. The film flips expectations in the most unexpected way. It follows a couple who believe their financial future is set, until life (and their kids) throws them a curveball. The narrative plays with multiple ‘false endings’, keeping the audience engaged and revealing another layer of the story.

“Retirement and lack of consistent fund inflow can be a nightmare, more so if one needs to depend on others, including kids. #Salary Wala Plan can be liberating for every person going into retirement.”, said Anusha Shetty, chairperson & CEO, Grey India

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC, shares, “While SIPs have gained widespread acceptance as a disciplined way to invest, SWPs remain underutilised as a strategy to sustain financial independence. Through #Salary Wala Plan campaign, we aim to bridge this gap by raising awareness about SWP, making it more relevant for investors who are looking for fixed cashflow at predefined frequency. By creatively reframing it as a structured, salary-like income, we wish to drive greater awareness of its dual benefit—ensuring liquidity while keeping the remaining corpus invested for potential growth.”

By flipping the perspective, Bandhan Mutual Fund and AutumnGrey are making investors rethink not just wealth creation, but how they can turn their investments into a structured, dependable income.