Bandhan Mutual Fund promotes responsible spending in new campaign

Bandhan Mutual Fund has launched a new video campaign that focuses on promoting responsible financial planning during the festive season. The campaign aims to inspire consumers to reflect on their spending habits after the festive sales. The initiative encourages individuals to consider their financial choices and emphasises the importance of planning rather than succumbing to spontaneous purchases.

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC shares, “The festive season is often accompanied by a wave of consumerism, where sales and discounts make many items feel like ‘must-haves’ or ‘essentials.’ Through this campaign, we aim to inspire consumers to think beyond instant gratification and consider the impact of their financial choices. The campaign video highlights that while festive purchases may gather dust, a wise investment will continue to add value over time. Our message, ‘Invest Karte Raho. Badhte Raho’ aligns with Bandhan Mutual Fund’s core philosophy of continuous growth and learning. We believe responsible financial habits can empower individuals to lead fulfilling lives.”

The video campaign illustrates common impulsive purchases made during festive sales, featuring items that often go unused, such as an exercise cycle and an air fryer. These products are given a voice, reminding their owners of the unfulfilled promises associated with their purchase. The campaign's underlying message encourages viewers to consider investing in mutual funds, highlighting the benefits of long-term growth potential over short-term, impulsive buying.