Bang In The Middle announces strategic alliance with music agency Songfest India

Says Naresh Gupta, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Bang In The Middle, "We've always believed in evolution and advising our clients on the latest in brand building. In the post Covid-era, brands shall gravitate even more towards digital content to connect with their consumers. The association with Songfest shall enable us to provide a new array of music based offerings to new and existing clients and shall enable them to reach out to newer audiences across different digital platforms."