Bang in the Middle wins agency of the year at afaqs! Foxglove awards 2022

Monk International won the award of young agency of the year at the awards hosted at Lower Parel, Mumbai.
The eighth edition of afaqs! Foxglove awards - the awards for India's young agencies has returned. The awards were hosted at Balsa, in Lower Parel and the awards were broadly classified into 9 super categories and 50 sub-categories.
This year saw the introduction of two special awards - Foxglove Agency of the Year, Foxglove Young Agency of the Year. This year, there were 12 Gold, 8 Silver and 19 Bronze metals awarded in the National.
Naresh Gupta's agency Bang In The Middle took home the Foxglove Agency of the Year and Monk Entertainment was awarded Young Agency of the Year. Regional Winners took home 14 Gold metals, 25 Silver and 32 Bronze metals.
Overall, the 2022 edition of the awards saw 26 Gold metals, 33 Silver metals and 51 Bronze metals. Here's a look at the winning entries across the different categories.
National winners
In the Best Packaging category, the entry 'Magic Box' by AGENCY09 for brand Octarine Organics won a Gold metal. Bang in the Middle won a Gold in the Best Print Ad sub-category for its work for Sirona. Agency Brandemic won a Gold in the Best Packaging category for its entry 'Slip Slips Packaging'.
In the Best Digital Brand Video (Single), the agency Content Content won a Gold for its entry 'A Very Special Bride Of India' for client Malabar Gold and Diamonds.
In the 'Best Use of Video for CSR' category, D B Talkies bagged a Gold for its entry 'Making Way For Water. Making Way For Life - Icestupa, Ladakh' for brand Astral Foundation. The 'Best Digital Brand Video (Campaign)' saw Korra Worldwide Advertising win a Gold for its work for client Amrutanjan titled 'Comfy - #TimeToBeComfy'.
In the 'Best Use of Video for Influencer Marketing' category, Monk Entertainment won a Gold for its entry 'If Indian Engineers Did A Heist' for brand Scaler. This entry also won a Gold in the 'Best Digital Brand Video (Single)' category.
Agency SoCheers won two Gold metals for its entry 'The Family Man Job Hunt' in the 'Best Brand Integration' and 'Most Witty Use of Influencer(s)' categories. The entry was for the client Amazon Prime Video India.
The agency Volume won a Gold in the 'Best Corporate/Brand Identity' category for its entry 'Hottest Ex Branding'. W.A.Y.S. Marketing Solution won a Gold for its entry for clothing brand AND titled 'AND For My Girl'.
Regional Winners
South Zone
The agency Emaginations Experience won a Gold in the Best Non-Traditional Indoor category for its entry 'Play for a Cause' for client 100 pipers.
PAD Integrated Marketing and Communications won a Gold in the Best Corporate/Brand Identity category for its entry 'aha Brand Playbook' for Telugu OTT streaming platform aha.
In the Best Packaging category, Brandemic won a Gold for its entry 'Slip Slips Packaging' for client Woke Nutrition.
North Zone
Bang in the Middle won a Gold for its entry '#WomenTruth' in the Best Print Ad (Single) category for client Sirona. This entry also won a Gold in the Best Print Ad (Campaign) category. The Best Corporate/Brand Identity saw Volume take home yet another Gold for its 'Hottest Ex Branding'; entry.
East Zone
Best Branded Content (Campaign) saw the agency SVF win a Gold for its entry 'Sunlight Taantir Rong' for client Sunlight.
West Zone
In the Best Packaging category, AGENCY09 won a Gold for its entry Magic Box for client Octarine Organics.
21n78e Creative Labs won a Gold in the 'Best Use of a Visual'. Its entry 'Sleep #HappilyParted' was for client 'SPACES'.
Elixir Brandcomm won a Gold in the Best Books/Diaries/Calendars category for its entry titled 'Godrej Food Trends 2022'.
Monk Entertainment's 'If Indian Engineers Did A Heist' also won two Gold metals - one in the Best Use of Video for Influencer Marketing category and one in the Best Digital Brand Video (Single).
In the Best Content Marketing for a Product Launch category, W.A.Y.S. Marketing Solution won another Gold for its entry 'AND For My Girl'. The Foxglove awards were established back in 2015 with a mission to recognise and reward agencies 12 years old or younger. The awards are powered by imagesbazaar this year.
Over the years, more than 700 agencies and other entities have participated. Foxglove gives opportunities to agencies to compete for National Awards or Regional awards - which could be an option for smaller, single-city agencies.