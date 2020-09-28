Bango Marketplaces launches in India partnering with Gravity Integrated

Bango has chosen Gravity Integrated as their India distribution partner as part of a powerful array of new Bango Marketplace partnership agreements across Asia.
UK based mobile e-commerce company, Bango has chosen Gravity Integrated as their India distribution partner as part of a powerful array of new Bango Marketplace partnership agreements across Asia.
"Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango commented: “The power of Bango Audiences to increase the success of campaigns in acquiring paying users for apps is increasingly recognized by app focused agencies, publishers and app developers. An innovative new approach, especially one based on advanced technology and improved approaches to protecting user privacy, is always best when delivered in partnership with industry leaders that are close to customers. We’re delighted to welcome Gravity Integrated as a partner for distributing Bango Audiences to their client network and look forward to working closely with them in the coming years”.
Speaking on the partnership, Prashanth Challapalli, co-founder and managing partner of Gravity Integrated said, “Bango has a highly proven marketing effectiveness model outside of India. Bango’s offering helps us target users who have paid for mobile content. Users who may not be part of our client’s existing base. When you integrate Bango’s technology into performance marketing, the rate & cost of conversion significantly improve. We are already talking to our clients about Bango & it’s a great complement to our focus on integrating data-led consumer insights to create powerful performance marketing solutions.”