Bank of Baroda onboards Indian Tennis player Sumit Nagal as its brand endorser

Commenting on the association, Shri Debadatta Chand, managing director and CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “Bank of Baroda has a rich legacy of partnering with and extending its support to some of India’s most promising sporting talent early on in their careers. We are delighted to welcome Sumit Nagal to the Bank of Baroda family. Tennis is a global, highly competitive and demanding sport and this makes Sumit’s journey and what he’s aspiring to achieve all the more inspiring and extraordinary. The collaboration between Bank of Baroda and Sumit will also go a long way in promoting the sport in India and helping the Bank reach out to a younger audience.”