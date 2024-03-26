Bank of Baroda secures co-branding rights of three metro stations in Delhi

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay K Khurana, executive director, Bank of Baroda said, “The Delhi Metro is a crucial lifeline for millions of commuters every day and we are pleased to have won the co-branding rights for three prominent stations. Bank of Baroda’s New Delhi Zone is of strategic importance to the Bank and, similar to the Delhi Metro, its operations extend beyond Delhi, encompassing Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad as well. Our collaboration with Delhi Metro will go a long way in enhancing the Bank’s brand visibility & recall and deepening our engagement with citizens of the National Capital Region (NCR).”