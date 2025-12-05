Bank of Baroda unveils new ‘Masterstroke’ campaign with Sachin Tendulkar

Bank of Baroda has introduced its latest advertising campaign under the ‘Masterstroke’ platform with brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar. The initiative centres on four retail offerings — home loans, car loans, MSME loans through bob Digi Udyam, and the bob Masterstroke Lite savings account.







The campaign builds on the bank’s retail-focused strategy and uses four short films to depict everyday financial situations. Each narrative reflects the role of choosing an appropriate banking partner when making major life decisions. Tendulkar features across the films, anchoring the message through a familiar and consistent presence.





Advertisment

Shri Shailendra Singh, chief general manager – HRM & Marketing, Bank of Baroda said: “Through Bank of Baroda’s new Masterstroke campaign, our aim is to empower every individual and support every dream, with the promise that choosing Bank of Baroda as their trusted financial partner can truly be a masterstroke. Sachin Tendulkar, our global brand ambassador, embodies the values of excellence & trust, making him the ideal choice to deliver the campaign’s core message.”





Ahead of the rollout, the bank released a teaser titled #WhatIsYourMasterstroke featuring Jatin Sapru and Kamiya Jani, generating early social engagement.

The campaign is being deployed across television, print, cinema, radio, outdoor and digital platforms in multiple languages as part of a national media plan.