Barbie and Harmanpreet Kaur encourage kids to dream big in new campaign

Barbie, a global toy line created by Mattel in 1959, is set to debut its ‘You Can Be Anything’ film in India, featuring Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the India Women’s National Cricket Team. With this campaign Barbie aims to remind kids everywhere that they can be anything from princess to president, astronaut to zoologist - encouraging young kids to dream big.

All year long in celebration of the brand’s 65th anniversary, Barbie is putting a spotlight on inspiring stories shaping the future. With the belief that ‘You Can Be Anything,’ the brand welcomed Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the India Women’s National Cricket Team, as a role model.

“The brand purpose of Barbie is to inspire the limitless potential in every child. When a child plays with Barbie, they play out their dreams and imagine they can be anything. This in turn puts the brand in a powerful place to be able to empower children to unlock a variety of possibilities for the future. In line with this purpose, we are thrilled to partner with Harmanpreet Kaur. This partnership allows us to continue to shine a light on inspirational women doing amazing things, thereby empowering the next generation!”, says Aditi Ravichandar, head of marketing, Mattel India.

As part of this partnership, Barbie proudly presents the ‘You Can Be Anything’ film featuring Harmanpreet Kaur alongside five young Barbie fans. These children were selected through our nationwide Barbie You Can Be Anything Tour held exclusively at Hamleys.

“It's an honour to collaborate with Barbie and serve as a role model for young girls across India. Like the support I received from my father, I believe in nurturing young minds with positive influences like Barbie, empowering them to believe in their dreams without limits. Together, we aspire to motivate and uplift the next generation to realise their fullest potential”, says Harmanpreet Kaur.