Basketball, hockey and soccer: DoorDash goes all in on women’s sports in Canada

DoorDash, the popular food delivery platform, has launched a new campaign in Canada called BRING IT IN, a step towards supporting women’s sports on a national scale. Through this initiative, DoorDash has partnered with three women-led sporting leagues: the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and the Northern Super League (NSL), a new football league for women in Canada.

Advertisment

While these leagues may not be household names in India, they represent a growing movement in North America where women’s sports are finally getting the visibility and investment they deserve. And DoorDash, a company that usually focuses on delivering meals and groceries, is now extending that same delivery spirit to culture and community.

The BRING IT IN campaign is designed to do just that: bring people together around women’s sport. The hero film captures the pure energy of fans who clap, stomp and cheer in sync with the action on screen. The excitement builds until there’s a knock at the door, and their DoorDash order arrives just in time for the game. It’s a simple but clever storytelling device that ties sport and food together, celebrating the joy of shared moments.

The campaign runs across television, social media, sports arenas and even restaurants, making it one of DoorDash Canada’s most integrated marketing efforts to date.

Seen from an Indian lens, BRING IT IN offers an interesting case study on how brands can genuinely champion women’s sports rather than treat them as an afterthought. As India’s own women’s leagues, from cricket to football, gain traction, campaigns like this show how storytelling, fandom and brand advocacy can come together to build something enduring.

In fact, the ICC Women's World Cup has already commenced, and it remains to be seen which brands make the most of the tournament.