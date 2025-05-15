Baskin Robbins India rolls out new Italian Gelato scoops and sundaes

Baskin Robbins India has launched a new range of Italian Gelato scoops and sundaes across its outlets. The brand, which operates over 1,000 parlours in 290 cities, aims to strengthen its dessert portfolio with this addition.

To promote the new range, Baskin Robbins has released three digital films, with the campaign on major social and digital platforms. The company plans to increase its marketing spend by 20% compared to last year to boost visibility and awareness.

Baskin Robbins India has released three new digital films promoting its Italian Gelato range. The films showcase everyday moments where people experience joy, comfort, and connection while enjoying Baskin Robbins Gelato.

The scenarios include a couple rediscovering fun, a grandmother embracing her playful side, and friends navigating life’s changes. The campaign aims to highlight the joy of simple moments with a touch of Italian charm.

“Our endeavour with the campaign is not just to introduce Italian Gelatos, but to also highlight the international equity of the brand and the fact that we want to continuously give our consumers only the best from around the world. For us, it’s not just about indulgence, it’s about connection, that is built over shared ice cream scoops and shared laughs. These films with their humour amplify the joyous, friendly and relatable personality of the brand in its full glory - it surprises you, warms you, and gently reminds you to savour the moment” said Aleesha Desai, general manager marketing, Baskin Robbins India.