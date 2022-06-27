Baskin Robbins partners with GUC as their PR agency for a new product launch

Glad U Came will be responsible for creating and implementing distinctive PR and influencer marketing strategies for the brand’s new campaign for its new range of products.
Baskin Robbins has taken Glad U Came on board as their PR agency for their new product launch. As part of the mandate, Glad U Came will be responsible for creating and implementing distinctive PR and influencer marketing strategies for the brand’s new campaign for its new range of products.
Baskin Robbins is launching exciting new products as an extension to their summer menu- India’s tallest sundae, which is the new Mount Everest sundae, and a range of slushes that are a nod to everyone’s childhood’s favourite golas.
Commenting on this collaboration, Vrinda Varnekar, head of content, Baskin Robbins, shared “Our brand is synonymous with Happyness and joy in every scoop. Delve into our history and everything we have to offer- there's a gold mine of innovation and imagination waiting to be discovered! With our launches and exciting new flavours, our customers can walk down the memory lane and enjoy the freezing blast to the past!”
Speaking about the association, Maddie Amrutkar, founder of Glad U Came, said, "We have already started working for the launch. It is a great exposure to develop brand ideas and business strategies for Baskin Robbins because their concepts are so distinctive. Their new range is exciting and refreshing as it captures the essence of the seasons.”