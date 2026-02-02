Bata highlights Victoria Ballerina in ‘Make Your Way’ ad with Sanjana Sanghi

Bata India has rolled out a refreshed chapter of its ‘Make Your Way’ campaign, with actor Sanjana Sanghi joining as the face of the initiative. The campaign continues to focus on the Victoria Ballerina range, positioning the ballerina silhouette as an option for everyday wear that balances comfort and design.

The campaign places the spotlight on Bata’s long association with ballerinas, a footwear category the company says it helped establish in India. The silhouette, originally inspired by European dance footwear, has evolved into a staple for daily use, shaped by design elements intended to support extended wear.

The Victoria Ballerina collection is positioned for women navigating multiple routines, including work, study and leisure. The range features lightweight designs in neutral and pastel tones, with a focus on comfort-led construction such as cushioned soles and supportive structure.

Commenting on the launch, Badri Beriwal, chief strategy and business development officer, Bata India, said: “With Everyday Comfort and the Victoria Ballerina, we are reaffirming what Bata stands for today, footwear that complements modern lifestyles. Our focus is on delivering products that are thoughtfully designed, stylish, and truly comfortable for everyday wear.”

Sanjana Sanghi said, “For me, Comfort and confidence are two sides of the same coin. I want shoes that let me move through my day without thinking about them. The Victoria Ballerinas fit naturally into my everyday life, whether I’m working, travelling, or just stepping out.”

As part of the rollout, the campaign is being amplified across digital platforms, social media, out-of-home placements and in-store touchpoints. Digital integrations include platforms such as Spotify, JioCinema and NoBroker.

The Victoria Ballerina collection is priced from Rs 899 and is available across Bata retail stores, the Bata app and online marketplaces.